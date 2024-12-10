RALEIGH — The state’s Commission of Indian Affairs (NCDOA) on Monday condemned the actions of the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians “that question the legitimacy of other Tribal Nations.”

A letter dated Monday addressed to Michell Hicks, EBCI Chief, stated that the “actions reflect a troubling pattern of behavior in which the EBCI has positioned itself as an oppressor toward fellow tribes in North Carolina and neighboring states. “Their repeated dissemination of false accusations and distorted narratives serves only the EBCI’s interests, and the validity of these claims must be critically examined,” stated Ricky Burnett, chairman of the North Carolina Department of Indian Affairs in Monday’s letter that was also copied to Gov. Roy Cooper and Governor-elect Josh Stein, as well as all members of the North Carolina General Assembly.

The Commission’s letter to the EBCI followed a letter of complaint issued Friday by State Rep. Jarrod Lowery, R-Dist. 47 (Robeson County), directed to Stein, who recently named Hicks as chairman of the incoming governor’s transition team.

In the letter, Lowery — an enrolled member of the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina — points to the significance of the NCDOA and its representation of North Carolina’s eight recognized tribes. Lowery pointed to “Chief Hicks’ history and leadership approach, which is painted by racially inflammatory remarks” toward all tribes other than the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians.

Lowery’s letter urged Stein to clarify his intentions regarding Hicks’s influence on tribal policy, particularly in relation to gaming compacts and sovereignty issues. Lowery also raised concerns about the significant financial contributions made by the Eastern Band to Stein’s campaign and its potential influence on policy decisions.

Monday’s letter condemning Hicks’ EBCI pointed specifically to actions and language targeting the Lumbee. “In particular, the defamatory statements made by the EBCI regarding the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina are baseless and have been disproven on numerous occasions,” the NCDOA’s letter states “These unfounded assertions not only tarnish the reputation of the Lumbee Tribe but also perpetuate unnecessary division,” the NCDOA letter states. “Unfortunately, the EBCI has increasingly targeted the Lumbee Tribe and other state-recognized tribes, using its platforms-including their official tribal website-to propagate prejudicial and misleading information. This deliberate spread of misinformation is unprovoked. disheartening, and contradictory to the principles of unity and mutual respect that the North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs advocates for among all tribes.”

Monday’s letter from the commission states, “The North Carolina Commission of Indian Affairs calls on the EBCI to immediately cease its divisive behavior. We urge EBCI leadership to refrain from further intimidation, misinformation campaigns, and defamatory remarks against the Lumbee Tribe and other recognized tribes in the state. Moving forward, we ask the EBCI to act in the spirit of harmony and collaboration, recognizing that our collective strength as Indigenous peoples lies in unity, not division.”

Also on Monday, Lowery issued a statement that applauded the NCDOA for issuing a strong statement condemning divisive actions and rhetoric by the Cherokees (EBCI). Lowery praised the NCDOA for taking its strong stance.

“As Native peoples, we have endured too much to allow infighting to weaken our collective voice and sovereignty,” Lowery said. “I stand with the commission in calling for an end to this divisive behavior and urge all tribal leaders to prioritize respect and collaboration. The future of Indian Country in North Carolina depends on our ability to uplift one another, not tear each other down.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.