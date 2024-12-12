Criminal investigators are seeking information on these suspects connected to a crime Monday in Maxton.

MAXTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s help with identifying three suspects connected to a recent breaking-and-entering in Maxton.

The incident occurred Monday at a residence on Sanbryer Road.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigation Division is investigating the case.

Anyone with information about the suspects should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.