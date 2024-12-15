Jessica Sealey, representing the PRSC Board of Education, Cabinet & Schwaratz Law presents a check to Kendrick Mitchell, from the Robesonian.

LUMBERTON — Ralphie wanted a “Red Ryder carbine action two-hundred shot range model air rifle” and Arnold Schwarzenegger punched his way through Christmas shoppers for a Turbo Man action figure.

Even as commercial as Christmas has become, gift giving remains at the heart of the holiday.

The first Christmas saw three wisemen follow a star to present gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the Christ Child, himself a gift to all mankind, although few knew it yet — only Mother Mary, who “kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart” as we learn from Luke 2:19.

In 1978, staff members at The Robesonian understood the power of a simple Christmas gift and laid the foundation for the Empty Stocking Fund, which continues today through our partnership with the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton and the Robeson County Department of Social Services. This year’s Empty Stocking Fund drive remains well below its goal of $91,920, which will provide a $60 voucher per eligible child in the Robeson County community, who might otherwise have no gifts to open on Christmas morning.

With Christmas morning fast approaching, now is the time to honor the long tradition of giving.

There are four ways to donate: by visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; by using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235; or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County. A special thank you to donors who have reached out thus far. In recent days we’ve seen a gift of $1,605 with a special message of “Merry Christmas & Happy New Year – PRSC Board of Education, Cabinet & Schwaratz Law. Even more have given, including the following:

