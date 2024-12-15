LUMBERTON — Ralphie wanted a “Red Ryder carbine action two-hundred shot range model air rifle” and Arnold Schwarzenegger punched his way through Christmas shoppers for a Turbo Man action figure.
Even as commercial as Christmas has become, gift giving remains at the heart of the holiday.
The first Christmas saw three wisemen follow a star to present gifts of gold, frankincense and myrrh to the Christ Child, himself a gift to all mankind, although few knew it yet — only Mother Mary, who “kept all these things, and pondered them in her heart” as we learn from Luke 2:19.
In 1978, staff members at The Robesonian understood the power of a simple Christmas gift and laid the foundation for the Empty Stocking Fund, which continues today through our partnership with the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton and the Robeson County Department of Social Services. This year’s Empty Stocking Fund drive remains well below its goal of $91,920, which will provide a $60 voucher per eligible child in the Robeson County community, who might otherwise have no gifts to open on Christmas morning.
With Christmas morning fast approaching, now is the time to honor the long tradition of giving.
There are four ways to donate: by visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358; by using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235; or online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County. A special thank you to donors who have reached out thus far. In recent days we’ve seen a gift of $1,605 with a special message of “Merry Christmas & Happy New Year – PRSC Board of Education, Cabinet & Schwaratz Law. Even more have given, including the following:
Mayme & Bill Tubbs, $600
Inquirers’ Club, $100
Lumberton Rotary Club, $500
Daniel & Carol Prevatee, $100
In loving memory of Walt and Marie Townsend, $1,000
Christine Sanderson, $10
Frances Usher Jackson, $25
Fairmont Rotary Club, $250
Edward Anderson Jr, $50
First Baptist Church of Orrum, $250
Dianne & Steven Davis, $100
Biggs Park Mall, $250
Nancy & James Martin, $500
Sunshine Class, $60
Betsy & Roger Redman, $50
Bonnie & Jerry King, $100
In Honor of Donnie Douglas by Betty & Bob Fisher, $120
Pattie & David Ramsaur, $250
Bloomingdale Baptist Church, $100
In memory of Gilbert & Bert Stepheneson, $100
Godwin Heights Baptist Church Fellowship Class, $100
Martin Farley, $75
In loving memory of Cade and Lib Sherwood from Charles, Susan, and Patti Ann, $300
Anonymous, $10,000
From A Friend, $2,000
Susan Noble, $100
Jean Noble, $100
Eddie Locklear – For God so Love the children, $100
Young at Heart, $50
Ian Locklear, $50
Cascades Tissue Group – Wagram , $500
Amy Fleishman – In honor of my wonderful mother, Chris Stephenson, $250
Pauline Taylor, $100
Donnie Douglas, $100
Readers Guild Book Club, $100
Dencie and Jef Lambdin, $50
Raynham Baptist Church, $500
PRSC Board of Education, Cabinet & Schwartz, $1,605
Linda Emanuel, $100
Jamal Campbell, $40
Melissa Ocean, $100
Craig & Elaine Lowry, $100
Jessica Sealey, $25
Henry and Mary Brewer, $100
David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.