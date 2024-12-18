LUMBERTON — The Empty Stocking Fund has nearly doubled in recent days after the generosity of the Robeson County community — but the Fund still remains a long way from its goal.

Since Friday, $17,500 in donations have come in. This includes:

— Ayden, Lindsay and John, $10,000

— Oliver’s Oil Company and Sun-Do Kwik Shops, $7,000

— Douglas & Renie Mills, $500

Through these donations, the Fund’s total has now reached $39,045.

However, the Fund’s goal for this Christmas season has been set at $91,920, leaving plenty of ground to still make up with Christmas just one week away.

The Empty Stocking Fund provides a $60 voucher per eligible child in the Robeson County Community, who might otherwise have no gifts to open on Christmas morning. It has helped provide a Christmas for local children since being founded in 1978 by staff members at The Robesonian, and continues today through partnership with the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton and the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

With Christmas morning fast approaching, now is the time to honor the long tradition of giving.

There are four ways to donate:

— Visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

— Sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358

— Using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235

— Giving online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

A special thank you to donors who have reached out thus far.