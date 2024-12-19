LUMBERTON — The Housing Authority of the City of Lumberton (HACL) recently partnered with the Lumberton Bowling Center to host the annual Empty Stocking Fund Bowling Tournament last Saturday at the Lumberton Bowling Center.

This year’s tournament featured 120 bowlers from 24 different teams, sponsored by 30 plus local businesses. Collectively, the group raised $33,500 for the Robeson County Empty Stocking Fund, shattering the previous record of $25,625 which was set last year.

The Robeson County Board of Commissioners went above and beyond, with Commissioners Tom Taylor, Wixie Stephens and Faline Locklear Dial leading the way. A special thanks to Precise Piping for $2,500, Mitchell Hunt $2,500, Former Representative Charles Graham $1,500, Mountaire Farms $1,000, and the Lumberton/Robeson Kiwanis $1,000. The Lumberton FFA Club also raised over $1,000, lead by their teacher Candace Grimsley.

The Empty Stocking Fund Bowling Tournament begin back in 2001 with the Lumber River Council of Governments, since its inception including this year’s tournament the Empty Stocking Fund Bowling has raised a grand total of $218,710. According to Lumberton Housing Authority Director, Adrian Lowery, who serves has the tournament director, “this tournament shows the true character of Robeson County, we hear bad news about our County throughout the year, but this tournament and the Empty Stocking Fund has been a yearly testament to the compassion and generosity of the people that live in this great County.”

Special recognition is given to Scott McLean and his staff at the Lumberton Bowling Center.

A very special thank you to the sponsors listed below:

— Robeson County Commissioners $ 5,000.00

— East Coast Mobile Home Movers LLC $ 2,500.00

— Precise Piping, Inc. $ 2,500.00

— Tom Taylor, Robeson Commissioner $ 2,100.00

— Companion Home Care Unimed Inc. $ 1,500.00

— Mountaire $ 1,000.00

— Robeson-Lumberton Kiwanis Childrens Foundation $ 1,000.00

— Lumberton FFA (Additional Funds) $ 700.00

— Lumbee Tribe of NC $ 650.00

— Allen Orthopedics PA $ 500.00

— Cascade $ 500.00

— Commissioner Faline Dial $ 500.00

— Deborah Powers & Leslie Powers $ 500.00

— First Bank $ 500.00

— Intense Property Solutions $ 500.00

— Janet Hester Maynor $ 500.00

— Lumber River EMC $ 500.00

— Robeson County Church & Community Center $ 500.00

— Rogers Electric, Inc. $ 500.00

— Southeastern Behavior Healthcare $ 500.00

— The Wooten Company $ 500.00

— Patterson & Associates, PLLC. $ 350.00

— 1st Choice Towing & Recovery $ 300.00

— Canady’s Services, Inc. $ 300.00

— Eric Locklear $ 300.00

— Freeman Investments, Inc. $ 300.00

— Graham Law Firm, PLLC $ 300.00

— Jones Auto Sales & Service, Inc. $ 300.00

— Lumberton Fire Fighters Association $ 300.00

— Lumberton Sr. High School FFA $ 300.00

— Paul D. Bradford $ 300.00

— Pembroke Hardware Company $ 300.00

— Pier 41 Seafood $ 300.00

— Southeastern Regional Medical Ctr. $ 300.00

— Valissa Lowery & Adrian Lowery $ 300.00

— Wixie’s BailBonding LLC $ 300.00

— Gregory Brad Allen & Twilla Allen $ 250.00

— Steve Stone Mobile Home Transport $ 250.00

— Town of McDonald $ 250.00

— Leah Lanier $ 200.00

— Square 1 $ 200.00

— All Star Pest Control $ 150.00

— Arrestended Potential $ 150.00

— DT Enterprise $ 150.00

— Lumberton Bowling Center $ 150.00

— Lumberton Police Department $ 150.00

— Lumberton Jr. Service League Inc. $ 150.00

— McKenzie Supply Co. $ 150.00

— McLean Family Financial $ 150.00

— McQueens Produce Farm, LLC $ 150.00

— Mike Williams $ 150.00

— Oakwood Homes $ 150.00

— Robert Cline, Jr. $ 150.00

— Shaw Office Supplies, Inc. $ 150.00

— Sign City, Inc. $ 150.00

— Truist Ladies Bowling Team $ 150.00

— Jean Stewart & G. Terry Stewart $ 125.00

— Anthony Maynor $ 100.00

— Collins & Associates DDS PA $ 100.00

— Faith Home Improvement & Construction, Inc. $ 100.00

— Glenn & Judy Horton $ 100.00

— Oral’s Construction Company $ 100.00

— The ABE Class/Mohr Plaza Rob.Community College $ 100.00

— Woodmen of the World (Gary Strickland, Jr) $ 100.00

— Billie Ann McRae $ 50.00

— Currie Insurance Agency $ 50.00

— DBA Donny Chavis Plumbing $ 50.00

— Lindsay Chadwick $ 50.00

— Melissa Farnsworth $ 50.00

— Oxendine Bail Bonding $ 50.00

— Maeghan Livingston $ 25.00

The donations from the Bowling Tournament bring the total for the 2024 Empty Stocking Fund to $76,753.50. This leaves $15,166.50 to go to reach this year’s goal of $91,920.

The Empty Stocking Fund provides a $60 voucher per eligible child in the Robeson County Community, who might otherwise have no gifts to open on Christmas morning. It has helped provide a Christmas for local children since being founded in 1978 by staff members at The Robesonian, and continues today through partnership with the Lumber River United Way in Lumberton and the Robeson County Department of Social Services.

Donations must be in by Monday in order to be on time for vouchers to be awarded before Christmas.

With Christmas morning fast approaching, now is the time to honor the long tradition of giving.

There are four ways to donate:

— Visiting The Robesonian at 2175 Roberts Ave. in Lumberton between 8:30 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

— Sending donations to Lumber River United Way, c/o The Empty Stocking Fund, 301 N Water St, Lumberton, N.C., 28358

— Using a credit card and calling either Linda Currie at 910-816-1980 or Clarissa Jackson at 910-416-5235

— Giving online by going to www.lumberriveruw.org, clicking the donate button, filling out the necessary information and selecting Empty Stocking Fund-Robeson County.

A special thank you to donors who have reached out thus far.