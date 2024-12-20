A mix of staff and customers outside the Walmart.

LUMBERTON — Lumberton Police responded to reports of a shooting at the Walmart of Fayetteville Road around 4 p.m. on Friday afternoon, which left a 42-year old white female reportedly struck and killed.

The woman was still alive when she was transported from Walmart, but passed away at about 5:15 p.m., according to Lumberton City Councilman John Cantey.

City officials believe the shooting was an isolated incident, Cantey said.

“The initial report is that two black males were initially wearing masks inside Walmart. They started shooting,” Cantey told The Robesonian. “Still trying to piece together exactly why.”

Law enforcement remained on the scene Friday evening as they continue to investigate.

This is not the first time the Fayetteville Road Walmart has been the site of a shooting during the holiday season. One person was shot at the store on Black Friday in Nov. 2022.

This story will be updated as details are available.