LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance with locating two suspects wanted in connection to the homicide that occurred at the Lumberton Super Walmart Friday, according to a prepared statement released by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Brandy Nicole Olson, 42, of Lumberton was waiting in line at the Woodforest Bank, inside of Walmart when gunshots were fired toward two people known by the suspects. Instead, Olson was struck and killed, according to Monday’s statement.

Ezekiel Burden, 17, of Lumberton is wanted in connection to the death. Burden is charged with first-degree murder, discharging a firearm within an enclosure to incite fear, and going armed to the terror of the people, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Brian Campbell, 18, of Lumberton is charged with accessory after the fact, according to police.

On Friday afternoon at 3:45 p.m., Lumberton Emergency Communications received calls reporting a shooting inside the store at 5070 Fayetteville Road.

When officers arrived they found Olson suffering from gunshot wounds. Bystanders were attempting to provide life saving measures, police said.

After the shooting, the suspects fled from the store and left the area.

Olson was transported to UNC Health Southeastern where she later succumbed to her injuries, police said.

“At this point in the investigation it appears this is an isolated incident in which the individuals responsible for the shooting targeted two people they knew, who were standing at the Woodforest Bank, inside of the Walmart Super Center,” according to Monday’s statement.

The Lumberton Police Department, along with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation, the North Carolina Alcohol Law Enforcement, and the ATF are currently investigating several active investigative leads.

“Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Burden or Campbell should call the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845,” police said on Monday

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” according to a statement posted to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office social media page. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

