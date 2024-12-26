SHANNON — A Fayetteville man was arrested Tuesday night in the shooting death of Curtis Lee Locklear, 55, of Shannon.

According to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, investigators arrested Timothy Griffin, 32, of Fayetteville in connection to the homicide not long after arriving at the crime scene on Tuesday.

At about 5:39 p.m. Tuesday deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 100 block of Nettie Drive in Shannon, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

When they arrived deputies found Locklear suffering from a gunshot wound, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear was transported to a nearby medical center for treatment and later succumbed to his injuries, according the Sheriff’s Office

Griffin was arrested later Tuesday night by sheriff’s detectives at a residence in Fayetteville, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

“He was initially charged with assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious [injury] and discharging a firearm inside of an enclosure to incite,” according to a prepared statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. “However, charges were upgraded to second-degree murder on Wednesday, due to Locklear succumbing to his injuries.”

Griffin is in the custody of the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. The Fayetteville Police Department assisted with the arrest of Griffin, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

