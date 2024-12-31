RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper today commuted the sentence of a Robeson County man sentenced to death for first degree murder.

Robbie Locklear, 52, who was convicted in 1996 in Robeson Superior Court, will now spend the rest of his life without a chance for parole.

A jury found Locklear guilty for the first-degree murder of his stepfather James Charles “Jay” Taylor after a physical altercation.

According to court documents, the capital sentencing included an aggravating circumstance that Locklear had previously been convicted of a felony involving the use of violence to the person.

According to court documents the jury “recommended and the trial court imposed a sentence of death.”

On Jan. 27, 1994, Locklear, Taylor and Locklear’s mother, Angelina Locklear Taylor, were living in the same mobile home in Robeson County.

Locklear’s step-brother (Jay Taylor’s son) James Reed “J.R.” Taylor, was also living in the home, as was the defendant’s uncle, James B. Locklear Jr.

According to court records, the evening of Jan. 27, 1994, Locklear and his stepbrother were inside the bedroom they shared in the home.

Locklear’s official court statement was that Jay Taylor came into the room and began “raising hell” with Locklear. “Taylor invited [Locklear] outside, and a fight ensued,” court documents state.

“Locklear was ‘getting the best of him,’ and Taylor stopped, court documents state. “Taylor moved toward an outside storage shed, telling locklear ‘I will be right back you son of a [expletive].”

Documents state that Locklear reentered the mobile home, got a 12-gauge shotgun and shells, and returned outside, where he saw Taylor was standing in front of the storage shed, “and [Locklear] shot him in the back from a distance of approximately three to eight feet,” court documents state.

Locklear reloaded the shotgun and shot Taylor in the neck as he was lying on the ground, then reloaded and fired a third time, missing the victim, court documents state.

“Taylor died as a result of the two gunshot wounds inflicted by [Locklear], court documents state.

Locklear had been drinking beer and liquor during the day of the shooting, court documents state. An autopsy showed that Taylor had a blood-alcohol level of .02, the equivalent of approximately half a beer.

After the shooting, Locklear again entered the mobile home and told his uncle, “You better go check on your brother-in-law,” court documents state.

Locklear told his uncle that he had shot Taylor because Taylor “said he was an S.O.B. and his mother was, too,” court documents state.

Locklear then went across the street and told his aunt, Vera Lindsey, what he had done, according to court documents.

Locklear ran down the road, where he was found by his cousin, James Belton Locklear, about a mile away, according to court documents. His cousin drove Locklear back to the scene and called police.

After he was “advised of his rights and waiving them, Locklear voluntarily gave a statement to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, in which he admitted shooting Taylor, according to court documents.

“These reviews are among the most difficult decisions a governor can make and the death penalty is the most severe sentence that the state can impose,” said Governor Cooper on Tuesday. “After thorough review, reflection, and prayer, I concluded that the death sentence imposed on these 15 people should be commuted, while ensuring they will spend the rest of their lives in prison.”

No executions have been carried out in North Carolina since 2006 due to ongoing litigation, according to the Governor’s Office. Before Tuesday’s commutations, North Carolina had 136 offenders on death row and the Governor’s Clemency Office received petitions for clemency from 89 of them.

The Governor’s Office carefully reviewed, researched and considered these 89 petitions for commutations, which included the 15 that were granted today, according to a prepared statement from the Governor’s Office.

Other people whose sentences were commuted to life without the possibility of parole included the following:

Hasson Bacote, 38, convicted in Johnston County in 2009.

Iziah Barden, 67, convicted in Sampson County in 1999.

Nathan Bowie, 53, convicted in Catawba County in 1993.

Rayford Burke, 66, convicted in Iredell County in 1993.

Elrico Fowler, 49, convicted in Mecklenburg County in 1997.

Cerron Hooks, 46, convicted in Forsyth County in 2000.

Guy LeGrande, 65, convicted in Stanly County in 1996.

James Little, 38, convicted in Forsyth County in 2008.

Lawrence Peterson, 55, convicted in Richmond County in 1996.

William Robinson, 41, convicted in Stanly County in 2011.

Christopher Roseboro, 60, convicted in Gaston County in 1997.

Darrell Strickland, 66, convicted in Union County in 1995.

Timothy White, 47, convicted in Forsyth County in 2000.

Vincent Wooten, 52, convicted in Pitt County in 1994.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.