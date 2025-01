LUMBERTON — Khailani Dashelly Mancilla Amado was the first baby born at UNC Health Southeastern in 2025 to parents Yolanda Amadovazquez and Mancilla Benito, according to information provided Thursday by the hospital.

Khailani weighed 4 pounds 14 ounces.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.