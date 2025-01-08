LUMBERTON — A reward of up to $5,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of Ezekiel Burden, 17.

Burden is the second suspect involved in a shooting that led to the death of a 42-year-old Lumberton woman inside the Super Walmart store in Lumberton..

On Dec. 20 officers responding to a 911 call found Brandy Nicole Olson suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. She was transported to UNC Health Southeastern, but succumbed to her injuries.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) is partnering with the Lumberton Police Department to offer the reward.

Investigators are asking anyone with information on Burden’s whereabouts to contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

A second suspect, Brian Campbell, 18, has surrendered to police and is charged with accessory after the fact and is in custody on $1 million bond.