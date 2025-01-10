PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe celebrated during the inauguration of the newly elected Lumbee Tribal Council and Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery Thursday.
The ceremony, which took place at the Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club included honor songs, and short speeches by the newly inaugurated tribal leadership.
The Tribal Council Members sworn in were:
Bill “Dollar Bill” Oxendine, District 1
Jody Bullard, District 4
Johnny Bell, District 9
Bobby Emanuel, District 10
Homer Fields, District 14
Nanci Locklear, District 16
Mary Lane Locklear, District 18
