The newly elected council members take the oath of office Thursday during the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina inauguration in Pembroke.

The Southern Sum drummers perform an honor song Thursday during the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina inauguration in Pembroke.

PEMBROKE — The Lumbee Tribe celebrated during the inauguration of the newly elected Lumbee Tribal Council and Lumbee Tribal Chairman John L. Lowery Thursday.

The ceremony, which took place at the Lumbee Tribe Boys & Girls Club included honor songs, and short speeches by the newly inaugurated tribal leadership.

The Tribal Council Members sworn in were:

Bill “Dollar Bill” Oxendine, District 1

Jody Bullard, District 4

Johnny Bell, District 9

Bobby Emanuel, District 10

Homer Fields, District 14

Nanci Locklear, District 16

Mary Lane Locklear, District 18

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at dkennard@robesonian.com.