ROBESON COUNTY — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public with locating a runaway/missing person. On Thursday, Isaiah McGirt, 15, was reported missing to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Isaiah is 5 feet, 5 inches tall and 135 pounds. He has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Isaiah was last seen on Wednesday in the area of the Diamond Mart and Purnell Swett High School on Deep Branch Road in Maxton, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.. He was last seen wearing a black and grey Columbia jacket, blue jeans and Crocs (shoes).

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Isaiah should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].