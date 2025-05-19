LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is investigating a homicide in the area of Wilson Street.

At about 1:19 a.m., officers with the Lumberton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Wilson Street in Lumberton, according to LPD officials.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found 40-year-old Corey Lamar Clark of Lumberton suffering from gunshot wounds. Clark was transported by ambulance to UNC Health Southeastern, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to Lumberton Police.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the incident should contact Detective John Norton or Detective Cedrick McKinnon at 910-671-3845.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].