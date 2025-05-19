LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for the Lumber River near Lumberton through Wednesday afternoon.

The Lumber River rose above the 13-foot flood stage late Sunday night causing moderate flooding to low lying areas along the Lumber River in Robeson County.

The river is expected to drop below the 13-foot flood stage Wednesday afternoon, but remain in the “Action Stage” through Friday, according to the National Oceanic And Atmospheric Administration’s National Water Prediction Service.

Impacts

“At 13 feet, low land flooding will occur along the river,” said Mark Bacon, a meteorologist at the Wilmington office of the National Weather Service. “The flood waters may affect some residential property as water backs up into the drainage ditches in the city.”

Forecast

“The river is expected to rise to a crest of 13.4 feet Monday evening. It will then fall below flood stage Wednesday afternoon,” Bacon said.

The NWS forecast includes a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 3 p.m. Tuesday. Tuesday Night is expected to bring a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, with new rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch.

On Wednesday forecasters are calling for a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 2 p.m.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].