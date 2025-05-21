LUMBERTON — Investigators with the Lumberton Police Department have made an arrest and are actively seeking a second suspect in connection to the death of Corey Lamar Clark.

At about 12:45 a.m. today (May 21), 22-year-old Lanita Traniasti Sinclair of Lumberton was taken into custody with the assistance of the Fairmont Police Department and the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office, acording to a statement released by LPD.

Sinclair has been charged with First-Degree Murder and Discharging a Firearm within City Limits. She is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

The Lumberton Police Department is now asking for the public’s help in locating 25-year-old Damarko Lamontre Williams, also of Lumberton. Williams is wanted on outstanding warrants for First Degree Murder, Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Discharging a Firearm within City Limits, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Anyone with information should contact Detective John Norton or Detective Cedrick McKinnon at 910-671-3845.

In the early morning hours on Monday, officers with the Lumberton Police Department responded to a report of a shooting in the 2900 block of Wilson Street in Lumberton, according to LPD officials.

When they arrived at the scene, officers found 40-year-old Corey Lamar Clark of Lumberton suffering from gunshot wounds. Clark was transported by ambulance to UNC Health Southeastern, where he later succumbed to his injuries, according to Lumberton Police.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].