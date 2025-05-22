LUMBERTON — Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators are investigating a shooting that has left a man in critical condition.

At about 4:57 p.m. today (Wednesday), deputies responded to the 700 block of Rice Road south of Lumberton in reference to a shooting. One person has been transported to an undisclosed medical center for treatment, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Neither identities of the shooter nor the victim have been made public.

“More information will be available soon,” a statement released around 7:30 p.m. read. “The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations and Juvenile Divisions are investigating the case.” Anyone with information about the case should call the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].