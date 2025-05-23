MAXTON — A mother is in custody after Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Investigators learned that she and two children burglarized property owned by the Lumbee Tribe of North Carolina.

Sabrina Nicole Locklear, 33, of Maxton is charged with breaking and entering, larceny after breaking entering, felony conspiracy, injury to real property and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

“It is deeply troubling that a parent would involve their children in criminal activity — especially something as serious as a felony,” said Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Parents are supposed to protect and guide their children to become responsible adults, so exposing them to crime not only endangers their well-being but also sets a damaging example that can have long-term consequences on their lives.”

Locklear is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond. The investigation is ongoing, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s office. The Criminal Investigations division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” a post stated on the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office social media page. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally, a statement from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office states, “The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”

