Lumberton City Council awarded a construction contract for a floodgate to be built at this location, where VFW Road passes underneath Interstate 95. Construction equipment currently at the site, seen in the background, is related to the I-95 widening project.

LUMBERTON — After an additional $3.5 million in funding was secured for the project, Lumberton City Council approved a construction contract for the floodgate to be built underneath Interstate 95 in West Lumberton, voting to do so in a special called meeting Wednesday at City Hall.

Construction is expected to begin in the coming days in order to meet a June 11 deadline, which is a condition of some of the funding previously received for the project. The floodgate will be located near where VFW Road passes beneath I-95.

The additional funding allocation came as an amendment to Community Development Block Grant-Neighborhood Revitalization funds from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development previously received for the project.

Including the new funds, the city has now received $10,878,178 in combined grant funding from CDBG-NR, the Golden LEAF Foundation, the North Carolina Economic Development Association and other state appropriated funds.

While the CDBG-NR funding is from the federal level, City Manager Wayne Horne credited state officials for helping find and secure the available funds, including Christie McNeill, the deputy chief of staff for Gov. Josh Stein; Pryor Gibson of RebuildNC; and Valarie Fegans, the state program director for CDBG-NR.

Public Works Director Rob Armstrong and Deputy City Manager Brandon Love each addressed Council in its meeting earlier this month and stated that when the floodgate project was put out for bid, the costs were higher than anticipated and that the funding previously secured by the city was approximately $2.5 million short of what would be needed to complete the project. This came as a June 11 deadline to begin construction, required to retain $3.1 million in EDA funding, was quickly approaching.

“I can’t imagine the urgency that was facing our city and everything, so you all did a fantastic job in making this happen, working with the right officials to bring this money to us,” Councilman Leroy Rising said. “It seemed like it almost wasn’t going to happen.”

“At the last meeting I was a little forthcoming with the disappointment with the residents in Precincts 5, 6, and 7 over the floodgates,” Councilman John Cantey said. “But I do think all of you all, our staff, the governor’s office, our representative’s office, every agency that found fit to get that money down here.”

The long-anticipated floodgate is meant to protect West and South Lumberton from floodwaters during major storm events; floodwaters passed through the area under I-95 at the floodgate site en route to flooding areas of West and South Lumberton during Hurricane Matthew in 2016 and Hurricane Florence in 2018. A temporary earthen berm has been constructed at the area for storms in the years since, but the city has worked over the last few years through the planning and design stage and has now reached the construction stage on the floodgate.

The construction contract for the project was awarded to Crowder Construction at a cost of $10,091,152.60, which will be covered by the funds appropriated to the project. Asked by Cantey if all of this will be paid up front, Armstrong said it’s a “lump sum” contract but will be paid proportionally as work progresses. Council approved the contract unanimously.

With that contract awarded during Wednesday’s meeting, Armstrong believes that construction will be underway in time to meet the June 11 deadline.

“This is a very fast-paced timeline that we’re on,” Armstrong said. “If the contract is awarded today, we believe we can do all the due diligence, the notice of award, receiving all the other bonding information from the contractor, and he’s ready to go and we’ll be able to mobilize by June 11.”

Even as construction will begin, Armstrong said it may not be immediately apparent as the first part of construction is a “fairly boring” test pile phase.

The CDBG-NR amendment gives a one-year extension to complete the project; Armstrong anticipates construction will take approximately eight months.

“There are some unconventional items we have to work with, namely the railroad schedule and I-95 construction schedule,” Armstrong said. “But even with that we believe we’ll be substantially complete one year from the date of this award.”

Because the additional funding comes in the form of an amendment to an existing CDBG-NR grant, required pre-construction work such as environmental studies of the site have already been completed, helping the city to meet its timing requirements.

The board also approved the payment of project administration fees to CSX, whose railway passes through the floodgate location. A construction agreement with CSX is currently being drafted and is expected to be an item in Council’s June meeting, but the board chose to go ahead and approve the financial package, which pays $609,754 to CSX; this will be paid for from grant funds relating to the project.

CSX will use the funds to pay for engineering review, flagman’s safety review and other railway requirements associated with the project.

After completing the floodgate-related items on the agenda, Council and city staff held a budget workshop as they prepare the city’s budget for the 2025-26 fiscal year.

