A Tornado Warning was issued at 6:03 p.m. Friday (today) according to the National Weather Service in Wilmington.

The warning is for southeastern Robeson County, southwestern Bladen County and northwestern Columbus County.

The warning is expected to expire at 6:30 p.m.

At the same time a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Evergreen, or 15 miles west of Whiteville, moving east at 35 mph.

Residents should expect a tornado and quarter size hail, forecasters said. Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely.

“This dangerous storm will be near Chadbourn and Evergreen around shortly and Southeastern Community College around 6:15 p.m. Whiteville should experience severe weather around 6:20 p.m.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Orrum, Brunswick, Clarkton, Cerro Gordo, and Columbus Regional Healthcare System.

“Take cover now,” Forecasters said “Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.”

Heavy rainfall may hide this tornado, forecasted said “Do not wait to see or hear the tornado. Take cover now.”

