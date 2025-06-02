LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office is seeking help from the public locating a runaway/missing teen and her child. On Sunday, Miley Chavis and Jakiah Moore, both of Lumberton were reported missing to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Miley Chavis, 16, is 5 feet, 4 inches tall. She weighs 125 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

Jakiah Moore, 3 months, weighs 15 pounds and has blue eyes and brown hair. Chavis and the baby were last seen at about 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Anyone with information about the Chavis and the child should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].