ROWLAND — A Rowland man is in custody on child exploiting charges following a collaborative investigation by the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Cory Williams, 33, of Rowland was arrested and charged with five counts of second-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and five counts of third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to information obtained by the Robesonian from the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Williams is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center under a $1 million secured bond — a bond backed by an asset, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation originated from CyberTips submitted to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, which identified individuals potentially involved in the solicitation or sexual exploitation of children. On Wednesday, authorities successfully cleared approximately 15 CyberTips during the course of the investigation.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case, should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or 910-671-3100.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” stated a post on the sheriff’s social media account. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally, the post states that the Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. “This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].