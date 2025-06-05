A group of board members and other PSRC staff signing the final beam before it’s placed in the new building.

Robert M. Comer signing the final beam on the new building.

Public Schools Astronomer Kenneth Brandt puts his signature on the final beam to go into place atop the district’s new planetarium and sience center Thursday.

PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson signing the final beam before it’s place on the new building.

PEMBROKE – The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) hosted a topping-out ceremony Thursday for the new CTE building that will include the school district’s Planetarium.

The Robeson Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center, Planetarium and Science Center going up on Higheway 711 west of Lumberton has been under construction since 2021.

Thursday’s topping-out ceremony was a significant landmark in construction with the ceremonial placement of the final beam that carries the signatures of local dignataries as well as members of the crew working on the project.

“Today gets us one step closer to having students in the hallways and teachers in the classrooms,” said PSRC Superintendent Freddie Williamson.

The nearly 110,000 square foot center will house the new Robeson Planetarium and Science Center, which will replace the structure destroyed by Hurricane Matthew and the current location at the PSRC Central Office.

The new CTE building will also house PSRC Career and Technical Education courses and add a complete state-of-the-art culinary arts program and drone technology program. Other courses will include mechatronics, welding, automotive technology and EMT training, amongst other classes.

“We are standing in today looking into the future and the impact this facility will have in this county for our kids,” Williamson said. “ Today really gets us one step closer to having students in the hallways, teachers in the classrooms and a brighter future for Robeson County.”

PSRC Board of Education Chairman Vonta Leach recognized county and school district officials in attendance and shared excitement about the project.

“This new CTE building will change the trajectory of lives for generations to come,” Leach said. “On behalf of myself and my fellow board members past and present we are just grateful to have a small part in it.”

Thursday’s event also featured remarks from Robeson County Board of Commissioners Chair Pauline Campbell, Metcon Chief Operating Officer Steven Hunt, SfL+a Architects President and CEO Robbie Ferris, Project Manager with SfL+a Architects Michael Holborn, and Bobby Locklear, PSRC Assistant Superintendent of Auxiliary Services.

Guests also participated in a ceremonial signing of the final beam, a tradition symbolizing unity and shared purpose, district officials said.

“We know that every student deserves access to opportunity,” said Robeson County Board of Commissioners Chair Pauline Campbell. “Brick by brick we are building opportunities.”

As construction continued in the background of the ceremony, Campbell mentioned that walls were rising.

“But, what’s really rising today is a future full of promise right here in Robeson County,” she said.

About the Robeson Career and Technical Education Center, Planetarium and Science Center

By equipping students with hands-on experience, industry-recognized credentials, and pathways to certifications, this facility, which replaces the current Robeson County Career Center, will serve as a critical talent pipeline for local industries—attracting new businesses and supporting economic growth in Robeson County for decades to come.

Robeson CTEC is more than a new building—it’s a transformative investment in the future of our students and the economic vitality of our region, district officials said.

The project was split into two phases.

Phase 1 came in slightly under budget at $72 million, funded through a combination of sources: $62 million from the Needs-Based Public School Capital Fund, $2.5 million from the Robeson County Board of Commissioners, $2.5 million from PSRC, and $5 million allocated by state legislators, including Senator Britt, specifically for the planetarium and science center.

Phase 2, estimated at $15.2 million, will be jointly funded by the county and the school district, each covering half.

Contact Victoria Sanderson at [email protected].