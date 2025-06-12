SHANNON — A domestic dispute has resulted in one person dead and another in custody.

At about 7:07 p.m. Monday, deputies with the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting in the 200 block of Pluto Drive in Shannon.

When deputies arrived, they found Thomas Richard Walsh, 52, of Shannon, suffering from a gunshot wound. Walsh was transported to UNC Health Southeastern in Lumberton, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

John Henry Thomas, 35, also of Shannon, was arrested at the scene and charged with first-degree murder. He is in custody at the Robeson County Detention Center without bond.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Division is investigating the case. Anyone with information about the case should contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” stated a post on the Sheriff’s Office social media page. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

Additionally the post stated that the “Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts. This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.”

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].