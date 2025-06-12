LUMBERTON — A Saint Pauls woman was killed Monday after she was hit by a vehicle on Roberts Avenue in Lumberton

Starlene Brisson, 60, died at UNC Health Southeastern, where she was transported after she was struck by a vehicle driven by a Maxton man, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

At about 8:14 p.m. Monday, LPD officers responded to a report of a woman struck by a vehicle on North Roberts Avenue near Kings Cross Road, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Brisson was walking eastbound with traffic in the roadway when she was struck by a Ford Escape, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Charges have not yet been filed, but the investigation is ongoing, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].