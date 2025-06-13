County’s public schools celebrate graduating seniors

The 2025 graduating class of Purnell Swett High School seeing their families before walking the stage.

ROBESON COUNTY — The Public Schools of Robeson County (PSRC) celebrated the achievements of the Class of 2025 with graduation ceremonies held throughout the district. Students, families, faculty and community members gathered to honor the accomplishments of this year’s graduating seniors.

Lumberton High School

Lumberton High School celebrated 365 graduates during its commencement ceremony in the school’s gymnasium at 9 a.m. The event marked a significant achievement for students, including the recognition of academic honors and the presentation of scholarships.

The ceremony began with a patriotic Presentation of Colors by the LHS JROTC Color Guard, followed by a stirring rendition of the National Anthem performed by the LHS Choral Ensemble under the direction of Teresa Davis.

Principal Larry Brooks welcomed guests and graduates before Senior Class President Garrett Rodney Merlo shared reflections in his speech, “Everything Gained.” The Choral Ensemble returned with a moving performance of “Light of Grace,” and Student Government Association President Leslie Yaneth Soto Flores inspired the audience with her speech, “Why We Run.” Principal Brooks also led the Presentation of Awards and delivered the Charge to Seniors, encouraging the graduating class to pursue their future with confidence.

“Pirate Nation, there’s a world out there waiting on each of you and X marks the spot of your hopes and your dreams. Work hard, set your sails high, fly your flag, stay focused and go claim what is yours. And when the waves get high and things feel hopeless remember the words of Isaiah 43:2, ‘When you pass through the waters, I will be with you; and when you pass through the rivers, they will not sweep over you.’ Class of 2025 I love you all. I wish you smooth sailing, prosperous adventures, happiness and God’s blessing on this journey,” Brooks said.

Lindsay Rogers called the roll of graduates, leading to the proud Presentation of Diplomas by the administrative team: Principal Brooks, Assistant Principals Talissa Fann, Zach Jones, Ted White, and Dr. Vanessa Williams. The ceremony concluded with the official Pronouncement of Graduates by Principal Brooks and a celebratory Recessional to Byzantine Dances by Carol Brittin Chambers, marking the beginning of a new chapter for the Class of 2025.

Purnell Swett High School

Purnell Swett High School held its graduation ceremony at 9 a.m. in the school’s gymnasium, honoring the perseverance and achievements of 364 graduates. The Class of 2025 was celebrated by a packed crowd of proud family members, friends, and dedicated educators as students walked the stage to receive their diplomas. The ceremony marked the end of their high school journey and the beginning of new opportunities ahead.

The event began with the stirring sounds of “Pomp and Circumstance” as students processed in, followed by the Posting of the Colors by the Ram Battalion Color Guard and the National Anthem performed by the Purnell Swett High School Choral Ensemble.

Following an invocation, PSRC Board of Education Member Craig Lowry and Principal Clyde Leviner offered words of welcome and encouragement.

The ceremony featured inspiring musical selections, a heartfelt senior reflection from Malaya Florita, and motivational words from Student Body President Haylee Scott. Special honors were recognized before Leviner delivered his commencement remarks.

“Think about this: everything you’ve done to get to this moment—every paper, every practice, every challenge you’ve overcome—took time. You invested it. And look what that investment created: this day, this diploma, this pride. Now, you’re stepping into a world that will try to pull your time in every direction—social media, distractions, temporary thrills. Be careful. Guard your time. Spend it on things that matter. People who matter. Dreams that matter,” Leviner said.

“Class of 2025, my message to you is simple: don’t waste time. Use it. Protect it. Respect it. You don’t get more of it—you only get this life, this moment, this day,” Principal Leviner added.

Diplomas were presented by Senior Counselor Jeri Locklear and Assistant Principal Portia Brazelton, followed by the conferring of graduates. The ceremony concluded with a benediction.

By Pastor David Oxendine and the retrieval of the colors, sending the Class of 2025 into their next chapter with excitement and promise.

Red Springs High School

Red Springs High School honored its seniors during a 9 a.m. commencement ceremony at Robeson Community College’s A.D. Lewis Auditorium, honoring 180 graduates. Families and friends gathered in the auditorium to celebrate the accomplishments of the graduating class.

The Red Springs High School Graduation Ceremony for the Class of 2025 was a heartfelt celebration of achievement, tradition and hope. The ceremony began with a procession to “Pomp and Circumstance,” followed by the Posting of Colors by the JROTC Cadets and a stirring rendition of the National Anthem by Nicholas Oxendine.

Edgar Marabel Avilez delivered a warm welcome, and Javonastee McNeill offered an inspiring invocation. Assistant Principal Patrice Bledsoe Duncan recognized distinguished guests before Alena Oxendine shared a moving Senior Reflection. Assistant Principal Rodrick Bartley honored academic excellence by recognizing Honor Graduates and award recipients.

The class poem, recited by Ava Jacobs, and the class song, “I Will Always Remember You” by Miley Cyrus, brought a personal and emotional touch to the ceremony. Principal Steven Sinclair delivered the Commencement Address and led the presentation of diplomas, conferring of graduates, and the symbolic turning of tassels.

“To the Red Springs High School Class of 2025, Congratulations on reaching this important milestone in your lives. Graduation is not just a ceremony—it’s a celebration of your hard work, determination, and growth over the past four years. You’ve shown resilience through challenges, leadership in your school community, and a commitment to excellence that makes all of us proud,” Principal Sinclair said.

“As you turn the page to a new chapter—whether it leads to college, careers, or service—I encourage you to carry with you the values of integrity, perseverance, and compassion. You are ready to make a difference in the world, and we can’t wait to see where your journey takes you,” he added.

The ceremony concluded with a recessional as the Red Springs High School Class of 2025 took their final steps as high school students, ready for the future ahead. Arisdeli Salas Jimenez provided translations.

St. Pauls High School

St. Pauls High School celebrated its Class of 2025 at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke’s Givens Performing Arts Center at 9 a.m. The morning ceremony featured pride.

“During their time at St. Pauls High School, these graduates have achieved so much,” said Principal Jason Suggs. “We’re proud of them and wish them all the best.”

The ceremony began with a touching prelude, “Don’t Forget to Remember Me,” followed by the classic processional “Pomp and Circumstance,” as graduates marched in led by Chief Marshal James Jamir McKoy.

The Bulldog Battalion Color Guard presented the colors, and the playing of the National Anthem set a patriotic tone. Jessica Nicole McNair delivered the invocation, followed by a warm welcome from Jade Yaretzy Santos-Curiel.

Carley Michelle Hughes recognized the marshals, and student addresses were given by Vanesa Munguia Barrales and Robert Theophilus Setzer, who also honored the guest speaker, Dr. Kane Jakoda Banner.

The ceremony concluded with a benediction by Reem Nagi Saleh Alhobishi, the awarding and conferring of diplomas by Principal Jason Suggs and a recessional to Mendelssohn’s “War March of the Priests.” The Class of 2025 departed with heads held high, ready for the next chapter.

Fairmont High School

Fairmont High School concluded the day’s district-wide graduation ceremonies with an afternoon ceremony held at 1 p.m. at UNC-Pembroke’s GPAC. The ceremony was filled with celebration, emotion and reflection as graduates looked ahead to their futures. The school celebrated 181 graduates during the ceremony.

The event began with the procession to “Pomp and Circumstance” as the graduates made their entrance. The FHS Color Guard presented and later retired the colors, marking moments of respect and honor throughout the program.

La’Tonya Green performed the National Anthem, which was followed by an invocation from Chief Marshal Chloe Locklear. Kensley Newberry, a Summa Cum Laude graduate, offered a warm welcome, and Roderick Deese, also a Summa Cum Laude honoree, delivered inspiring words to his peers.

Special musical performances were given by Senior Representatives Kalli Cox, Jordan Collins and Trent Collins.

Principal Dr. Anthony Barton delivered his commencement remarks and formally conferred the degrees on the graduates, with Mr. Zavery McDougald presenting the diplomas.

“Your success will not be defined by how easy the journey is. It will be defined by what you do when things don’t go your way. What will you do when the answer is ‘no,’ or when the door doesn’t open? Will you quit, or will you keep going? Will you give up, or will you press on?” Dr. Barton said.

He encouraged students to lead lives of integrity, honesty and kindness.

“Always show up and always work hard,” he said. “Be honest and follow through. Choose kindness even when it’s not easy … To the Fairmont High School Class of 2025: Congratulations. Go forward. Embrace the ‘new you.’ Impact the world.”

The ceremony concluded with a recessional to “Pomp and Circumstance,” marking the official transition of the seniors into graduates.

Superintendent’s Message

PSRC Superintendent Dr. Freddie Williamson commended the Class of 2025 for their commitment and accomplishments.

“Congratulations, Class of 2025!” Williamson said in a prepared statement.

“As you begin this next chapter—one that may bring both challenges and new opportunities—I encourage you to move forward with confidence and purpose. Remember the words of Matthew 5:16, ‘Let your light shine before others, that they may see your good deeds and glorify your Father in heaven.’ Your light and your education are powerful elements—cherish them, grow with them, and use them to uplift others. Congratulations again, graduates—you are prepared, you are capable and you are ready for what comes next,” he said.