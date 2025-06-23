LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service in Wilmington has issued an Extreme Heat Warning related to dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 expected through 8 p.m. Wednesday for the greater Robeson County area.

Residents should expect a daytime heat index value up to 108 degrees, according to forecasters. “For the Extreme Heat Watch, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 110 [are] possible,” according to a prepared statement from the National Weather Service.

Impact

Heat related illnesses increase significantly during extreme heat and high humidity events, according to forecasters. To avoid heat illnesses, forecasters said residents should drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine and check up on relatives and neighbors.

“Do not leave young children and pets in unattended vehicles,” forecasters stated on Monday. “Car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

Residents working or spending time outside should take extra precautions, such as wearing lightweight and loose fitting clothing. “Try to limit strenuous activities to early morning or evening,” forecasters stated. “Take action when you see symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.”

Robeson County’s heat is part of a nationwide heat wave coinciding with the official start of summer.

Heat wave

More than 40 million people in the U.S. were under heat alerts Friday, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures in the Midwest are expected to crest well into the 90s Fahrenheit (30s Celsius) this weekend. Triple-digit highs could pop up in New York, Philadelphia, Washington and Denver. The peak will likely hit the East Coast early next week.

Heat doesn’t just mean canceled events. It also poses a health risk, especially for children, older people and those with certain health conditions.

So here are some tips to stay safe.

When does heat become dangerous?

The answer depends on more than the temperature. The most detailed measurement is called the wet bulb globe temperature (WBGT), which includes temperature, humidity, cloud cover and wind. The heat index, which measures temperature and humidity, is less descriptive but easier to find on weather apps. Both explain why a shaded soccer field on a 90 degree F day (32 degree C) in arid Phoenix may be less risky than an exposed park on an 80 degree F (27 degree C) day in soupy Little Rock.

Just based on the heat index, NOAA has a chart that calculates how dangerous prolonged exposure can be. For example, a day where temperatures reach 96 degree F (36 degrees C) and 45% humidity would fall into the “danger” category for prolonged exposure or strenuous activity.

The WBGT threshold isn’t exact, but recent research suggests that even some young, healthy people can’t endure hours of exposure to high heat and humidity.

How to cool down

Overnight lows can be a particularly dangerous part of a heat wave, said Ashley Ward, director of the Heat Policy Innovation Hub at Duke University.

“Your body needs a reprieve,” she said. “You don’t get that overnight, we start the next day at a deficit.” Heat can worsen labor productivity and lead to more visits to the emergency room.

“When we have overnight temperatures that don’t drop below 75 degrees” F (24 degrees C), she said, “You start to see some pretty extraordinary outcomes with respect to heat illness and heat stroke, and even mortality.”

Ward’s answer: Find air conditioning. That might be at home, but she said census data overcounts how many people have access.

If you can’t afford to cool the whole house, Ward said, create a “cool corner” and sleep there, so your body is prepared to tackle the next day.

If you don’t have air conditioning, find public places that do, including movie theaters, malls and libraries. Some communities set up cooling centers.

Depending on where you live, the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program can help you buy a window air conditioning unit, according to the National Council on Aging. Some local nonprofits and civic organizations can also help you access one if cost is a burden.

Know your rights if you work outside

Knowing what workplace protections you have is important. But there are no federal heat rules to protect workers in the United States.

Only Washington, Oregon, California, Nevada, Colorado, Minnesota and Maryland have them, according to the National Resources Defense Council. North Carolina doesn’t have any.

Knowing heat illness symptoms

Heat illness symptoms can vary by person. Medications or underlying conditions can also make it harder to regulate body temperature or notice you’re getting too hot.

Early trouble signs include heavy sweating, muscle cramps and headache. That’s when you stop what you’re doing and cool yourself off — for example, by splashing yourself with cold water or finding an air conditioned space.

As heat exhaustion sets in, new symptoms arrive, including faster heart rate and dizziness. Next comes heat stroke, which can include confusion, slurred words and fainting. Ward said that’s when to call 911.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].