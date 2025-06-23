Robeson County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jonathan Walters returned to duty Monday after he was injured in a shooting in 2023.

Robeson County Sheriff’s Department Deputy Jonathan Walters, center, visits with department staff celebrating is return to duty after he was injured in a shooting in 2023.

LUMBERTON — The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday that Deputy Jonathan Walters has returned to work on light duty status after he was medically cleared. Walters was welcomed back Monday morning by fellow staff members and leadership, marking a significant step in his ongoing recovery, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Walters is one of two deputies injured during a shooting on Nov. 7, 2023, outside of Maxton.

The suspect, Shawn Tobin Locklear Jr., was being pursued for violating conditions of his pre-trial release while out on bond for murder and other felony offenses, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

During the attempted apprehension, Locklear opened fire on deputies, striking both deputies, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office. Locklear then stole a patrol vehicle and, in a violent attempt to flee the scene, ran over Walters as he lay wounded, according to the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office.

Locklear was also shot during the exchange and was later taken into custody. He remains in federal custody and has entered a guilty plea to multiple federal felony charges. Sentencing in federal court is pending.

“It’s been a long time coming,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Jonathan has been through a lot over the last year and a half, and we’ve done everything we can to support him and his family during this incredibly difficult time. We are thrilled to see him back at work and will continue to stand by him as he works toward returning to full duty.”

