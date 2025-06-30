Enforcement campaign promotes safe driving and keeps impaired drivers off N.C. roads

RALEIGH – Every year, the Fourth of July holiday ranks as one of the deadliest periods on the nation’s roads.

The N.C. Governor’s Highway Safety Program (NCGHSP) has launched its “Operation Firecracker Booze It & Lose It” campaign to promote safe driving around the state.

The annual campaign uses public outreach and law enforcement to discourage impaired driving by performing more checkpoints and patrols on the days leading up to and following the holiday.

“We want everyone to enjoy the holiday and celebrate but getting behind the wheel after drinking is never worth the risk,” said GHSP Director Mark Ezzell. “Last year, 11,782 crashes were reported statewide involving drivers who were under the influence of alcohol. This is unacceptable. Law enforcement officers from every county in the state will be working this campaign to catch impaired drivers.”

A total of 176 alcohol-related crashes and five fatalities occurred on North Carolina roads during the Fourth of July weekend in 2024, according to crash data from the N.C. Department of Transportation.

The “Booze It & Lose It” campaign serves as a reminder that there are severe consequences for reckless behavior, according to a statement from the NCGHSP.

“Celebrating the Fourth of July responsibly could not be simpler,” said Michael Panzarella, the chief of police for Emerald Isle, which helped launch this year’s campaign. “What’s not simple are the impacts of someone choosing to drink and then drive. Decide in advance how to get home safely. Too often we see impaired drivers injure themselves and others when they make the choice to drive under the influence.”

There are plenty of ways to arrive safely to a destination, including designating a sober driver or calling a taxi or rideshare service, according to the NCGHSP. It is always good to plan ahead and work toward making a safer environment and a more enjoyable holiday for everyone, according to Monday’s statement.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].