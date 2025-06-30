LUMBERTON — Republicans now hold a majority of seats on the Robeson County Board of Commissioners for the first time in history as Faline Locklear Dial became the third board member to switch parties within the last two months. Judy Sampson and Lance Herndon announced in April that they planned to change their party affiliation from Democrat to Republican.

The board now has six Republicans and two Democrats.

Locklear Dial and Sampson, who represent Districts 4 and 5 respectively, will become the first Lumbee Republican women to serve on the county board of commissioners. Locklear Dial and Sampson both said they believe that serving as Republicans will allow them to better represent their constituents.

“After much prayer, consideration and consultation with my constituents, I made the decision to change my party affiliation to Republican,” said Locklear Dial. “District Four’s voting history over the past several election cycles has voted Republican, and I want to be the best representative for my constituents as possible. This change does not impact my standards in making sound decisions for Robeson County, and I look forward to continuing to serve my district as county commissioner.”

“Following careful consideration and consultation with my constituents, I have made the decision to change my party affiliation to Republican,” Sampson said. “In the 2024 and 2020 elections, Robeson County’s District Five gave 70% and 64% of the vote to Donald Trump, respectively. Through the years, I have listened attentively to the concerns of the people I represent, and I firmly believe that this change will enable me to more accurately reflect and serve the interests of our constituents, which include faith, family, freedom and fiscal responsibility. I remain committed to making informed decisions that benefit District 5 and all of Robeson County.”

Herndon, who has represented District 8 since 2008, said he believes that there is no room for conservatives like himself in the modern Democratic party.

“There is no conservative faction left in the Democratic Party,” Herndon said. “My ideology hasn’t changed. I’m still the same guy I’ve always been and I hope to represent Robeson County as I always have.”

This announcement reflects the nationally recognized shift to the right within the county, according to a statement release Friday by the Robeson County Republican Party.

A Democratic stronghold for decades, Robeson County shocked observers by voting for Donald Trump in 2016. Since then, the county has increasingly voted Republican up and down the ballot, largely fueled by the rightward shift among the county’s Lumbee voters.

“For the first time in Robeson County’s history, the commissioner board reflects the values of the people: faith, freedom and fiscal responsibility,” said Dr. Phillip Stephens, Robeson County Republican Party Chairman. “This shift isn’t about partisanship; it’s about finally aligning with the conservative principles that our community has lived by for generations.”

Democratic voter registration in the County has dropped significantly, down to 41% from 71% just 10 years ago. Republican registration has climbed from 12% to 21% since 2015, and unaffiliated registration from 18% to 37% since 2015.

“I am excited to welcome Commissioners Locklear Dial, Sampson and Herndon into our party,” said State Representative Jarrod Lowery, who flipped House District 47 from Democrat to Republican in 2022. “I expect to see the continued sea change in not just voting habits, but registrations as well. The Robeson County Republican Party welcomes all to join as we move our county in the right direction.”

Robeson County voters will have an opportunity to select candidates during the 2026 election cycle.

