LUMBERTON — The Lumberton Police Department is asking for help locating 53-year-old Nicole Chavis, reported missing on June 15.

According to the initial report, Ms. Michelle Sampson contacted law enforcement to report her cousin, Nicole Chavis, as missing. Sampson stated that she last saw Chavis at about 11 a.m. on June 12 when she dropped her off at the Tru by Hilton Hotel at 220 Jackson Court, near Starbucks, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Sampson told police that she has not had any contact with Chavis since that time, despite multiple attempts to reach her, according to the Lumberton Police Department. Hotel staff reported that Chavis was last seen leaving the hotel with her dog, wearing a white and pink shirt, black flip flops, and carrying a pink purse. She was also wearing glasses, according to the Lumberton Police Department.

Chavis is described as a female American Indian, standing 5 feet, 2 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds. She has brown eyes and gray hair with red box dye at the ends. She also has a tattoo reading “Navy Lady” on her left shoulder.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Chavis should contact the Lumberton Police Department at 910-671-3845.

David Kennard is the executive editor of the Robesonian. Reach him by email at [email protected].