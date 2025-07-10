The Lumber River, pictured here near downtown Lumberton, is approaching moderate flood stage after rains from Tropical Storm Chantal and Robeson County is under a Flood Warning as of Thursday morning.

LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for Robeson County as the Lumber River is expected to rise to moderate flood stage after rain from Tropical Storm Chantal in recent days.

NWS says the Flood Warning will remain in effect “until further notice” as waters continue to slowly rise. The warning was initially issued on Wednesday and an updated warning was issued Thursday morning.

“Forecast flooding changed from minor to moderate severity for … the Lumber River near Lumberton affecting Robeson County,” the NWS’ warning message stated.

The Lumber River was at 15.95 feet by mid-morning on Thursday, according to NOAA, with a forecasted peak of 16.4 feet beginning Friday morning through Saturday morning. A 16-foot river level is considered to be moderate flood stage for the Lumber River, with major flood stage at 19 feet.

At 16 feet, flooding is forecast to worsen in the Pines and Cox’s Pond areas as well as along River Road, in the area just west of where the Lumber River crosses underneath Interstate 95. Flooding is also expected to worsen between the Pepsi plant and the river in East Lumberton, the NWS said.

Chickenfoot Road, Hestertown Road and Noir Street could also flood with river levels at 16 feet, the warning stated; all of these roads remained passable as of late Thursday morning, however.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office deployed boats into the river Thursday morning to assess how severe any flooding in th area may be and to facilitate rescues at any flooded dwellings if needed, Lt. Kevin Graham told The Robesonian.

There are also reports of flooded streets in other areas around Robeson County, including the location where Highway 71 crosses the river near the Campbell Soup plant in Maxton. Recreation Center Road, near the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center near Maxton, was also reportedly closed on Wednesday due to floodwaters, the Tribe said in a social media post.

The NWS urges motorists not to attempt driving around barricades or through flooded areas.

The NWS will issue an update later Thursday evening, it stated.

Additional information is available at water.noaa.gov/wfo/ilm.

This is a developing story and will be updated.