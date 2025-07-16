Despite Trump executive order, recognition requires Congressional action

PEMBROKE — Lumbee Tribal Chairman John Lowery provided an update on the Tribe’s efforts to gain full federal recognition on Wednesday, penning a letter to tribal citizens which was posted to social media accounts.

In the letter, Lowery states that, while President Donald Trump signed an executive order in January directing his administration to support full federal recognition and seek ways for that to be accomplished, it is ultimately up to U.S. Congress to act to make full federal recognition a reality by passing the Lumbee Fairness Act.

“With this historic memo and the overwhelming bipartisan support from the North Carolina Delegation, we are moving forward with our advocacy of the Lumbee Fairness Act,” Lowery said in the letter. “Only Congress can correct the faults of the Lumbee Act of 1956. There is no bureaucratic process or executive action that can overturn the Lumbee Act of 1956; only Congress can correct what Congress did many years ago.”

The Lumbee Act of 1956 granted the Tribe partial recognition, but did not provide the tribe with full federal recognition, leaving it without access to services and programs designated for American Indian tribal nations, Lowery said.

Versions of the Lumbee Fairness Act have been introduced in several different terms of Congress over the last few decades, particularly in recent years. The latest version of the bill was brought forth just after the current term of Congress began, co-sponsored by U.S. Reps. Mark Harris and David Rouzer, who each represent districts that include part of Robeson County, and U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis and Ted Budd, North Carolina’s two delegates in the upper chamber.

The bill was introduced on Jan. 16 and has stayed in committee in the months since. The previous version of the bill passed the House of Representatives 311-96 with bipartisan support on Dec. 17, 2024, but was not voted on in the Senate before the congressional term came to an end.

With the objective of obtaining recognition requiring action from Congress, Lowery said that it’s important for those supporting it to make their voices heard with those who represent them.

“It is now more important than ever to build our friendships and partnerships across Congress,” the letter stated. “For those of you living outside North Carolina, we ask that you reach out to your local United States Congressman and your state’s United States Senators.”

This can be accomplished in the following ways, the letter said:

— Find your member in the House of Representatives by calling 202-224-3121 or online by your zip code at https://www.house.gov/representatives/find-your-representative. Call and send an email to tell them to co-sponsor the Lumbee Fairness Act bill H.R. 474.

— Find your Senators by calling 202-224-3121 or online by your state of residence at https://www.senate.gov/senators/senators-contact.htm. Call and send an email to tell them to co-sponsor the Lumbee Fairness Act Bill S.R.107.

Lowery made a special point to contact Reps. Virginia Foxx (R-NC5), Pat Harrigan (R-NC10) and Chuck Edwards (R-NC11), who each represent districts in the western part of the state. Foxx and Edwards voted against the bill in December, while Harrigan replaced former Rep. Patrick McHenry, who abstained from voting.

“It is time that we truly put the strength of our tribal citizens and our friends from across the country to work in rallying support for the Lumbee Fairness Act,” Lowery said.

Lowery’s letter comes two weeks after he visited the White House to meet with staff to discuss progress on the Lumbee Fairness Act and federal recognition.

“The meeting went very well and I remain optimistic that the Lumbee Act of 1956, which was passed during the era of Indian Termination, will finally be modified with the passage of the Lumbee Fairness Act,” Lowery said in a Facebook post following the meeting.

The executive order by President Trump directed the Department of the Interior and Sec. Doug Burgum to explore what avenues may be available to bring full federal recognition to the Tribe, and to develop a report on its findings and what the next steps forward for the Tribe may be. Lowery and White House officials discussed this report during their meeting, Lowery said, stating that it currently needs to complete an internal review process before a final report can be released to Congress.

Federal recognition can be sought through action by the Department of the Interior, but that option is not available to the Lumbee since Congress granted it partial recognition with the Lumbee Act of 1956.

“Despite the usual opposition from well-funded interests spreading misinformation and lies, we remain undeterred and unbothered,” Lowery’s Facebook post said. “We will continue to fight for fairness and full recognition for our people.

Trump’s executive order came on Jan. 23, just three days after his inauguration. Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden each stated support for federal recognition, but Trump was the first president to take executive action affirming that stance. Trump has also stated, both on the campaign trail and while in office, that he would sign the Lumbee Fairness Act into law if it reaches his desk.

The Lumbee Tribe is the largest American Indian tribe in the Eastern United States. North Carolina formally recognized the Lumbee Tribe in 1885, and it quickly began to seek federal recognition.

Editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-816-1977 or by email at [email protected].