RED SPRINGS — The Red Springs Police Department and Robeson County Sheriff’s Office are actively investigating the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old that occurred Wednesday evening, both departments confirmed to The Robesonian.

At approximately 6:01 p.m. Wednesday, officers responded to a call regarding a shooting in the 200 block of Warren Street in Red Springs. Upon arrival, officers found Toney James Craige, the 16-year-old male victim, deceased at the scene.

Investigators have identified persons of interest and the investigation is ongoing, an RCSO press release late Thursday stated.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide and Crime Scene Divisions responded to the location at the request of Red Springs interim Police Chief Justin Hewett to conduct a joint investigation.

The Bureau of and the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is also assisting with the investigation.

“As a parent, my heart is heavy for the family and the community affected by this senseless act of violence. The pain they are enduring is unimaginable, and our thoughts are with them during this incredibly difficult time,” Hewett said in a statement. “I urge the citizens of Red Springs to come together in solidarity and assist law enforcement in any way possible,” he continued. “The success of this investigation depends on the cooperation of the community. Anyone with information that could lead to the identification and conviction of those responsible should come forward without hesitation. We are working tirelessly, alongside our law enforcement partners, to ensure that those responsible are brought to justice. Our efforts are ongoing, and we remain fully committed to finding those accountable for this tragedy.”

“The death of this teenager is a tragedy and a senseless act of violence,” Robeson County Sheriff Burnis Wilkins said. “The agencies involved in the investigation are committed to conducting a thorough investigation into this crime, as well as any other criminal activity that may be connected to the case.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.