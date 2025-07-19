RED SPRINGS — Two men are in custody following the fatal shooting of a 16-year-old in Red Springs.

Tyron R. McLean, 30, and Tyrus R. McLean, 27, both of Red Springs, surrendered to Robeson County Sheriff’s Office Homicide Investigators on Friday evening. Their arrests followed the execution of a search warrant at their residence by Sheriff’s Investigators and the Red Springs Police Department Officers earlier Friday.

Both suspects have been charged with first-degree murder and felony conspiracy in connection to the death of Tony James Craig, 16, also of Red Springs. They are being held without bond.

On Wednesday, July 16, 2025, at approximately 6:01 p.m., Red Springs Police Department Officers responded to a call reference to an individual shot in the 200 block of Warren Street, Red Springs. Upon arrival, officers discovered Craig deceased at the scene.

The investigation is ongoing. The Bureau of and the Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives is assisting with the investigation.

“We are deeply saddened and outraged by the senseless murder of a 16 year-old teen in Red Springs,” said Sheriff Burnis Wilkins. “Sheriff’s Investigators worked tirelessly alongside Red Springs Officers to identify those responsible for this cowardly act. We will not stop until justice is served to bring forth some semblance of closure to the victims family. We are calling on the community to continue to stand with us during this investigation. The support and cooperation we received from the public were absolutely vital. Your voices are key in assisting law enforcement in holding people responsible and accountable in instances such as this.”

“The resolution of this case could not have been achieved without the steadfast collaboration of our county, state, and federal partners,” said Red Springs interim Police Chief Justin Hewett. “Their dedication and tireless efforts were instrumental in taking the first steps toward justice for a young man whose life was tragically and senselessly taken. As Interim Chief of Police for the Red Springs Police Department, I remain deeply committed to fostering these vital partnerships and working hand-in-hand with our neighboring agencies to confront and reduce crime in our community. Above all, our hearts are with the family of the victim — they remain in our thoughts and prayers as we continue to support them through this difficult time.”

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office at 910-671-3170 or Red Springs Police Department at 910-843-3454.

“Under our system of justice, every person is presumed to be innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law,” a Robeson County Sheriff’s Office press release states. “The information contained in this post is not intended to be an expression of opinion regarding guilt. The views and opinions expressed by private citizens who may comment on this post are not adopted by and do not reflect the official policy or position of this law enforcement agency.”

“The Sheriff’s Office does not issue or determine bond amounts,” the release also says. “This is done through a judicial official, such as a judge or magistrate, as per N.C. General Statute 15A-532. Many factors are considered when determining bond amounts.