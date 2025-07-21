MAXTON — Sheriff Burnis Wilkins has confirmed that deputies, investigators, and multiple water rescue teams are currently conducting an active search in the area of Recreation Center Road, just outside of Maxton, the Robeson County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release Monday.

The search is in connection with a suspect who fled from law enforcement in a stolen vehicle and subsequently jumped into the Lumber River nearby.

This area is near the Lumbee Tribe Cultural Center and is approximately half a mile from Purnell Swett High School.

The Robeson County Sheriff’s Office has requested the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation (NC SBI) to conduct an independent investigation.

Authorities are continuing their efforts, and additional information will be released as it becomes available.