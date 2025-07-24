LUMBERTON — The National Weather Service has issued a Heat Advisory for a large area of Eastern North Carolina and Northeastern South Carolina, including Robeson County and all bordering counties, that will run through 8 p.m. Friday.

Heat index values up to 107 degrees are expected Thursday and Friday in the area. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses, the warning states.

The NWS encourages individuals to “drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sunshine and check up on relatives and neighbors” during the heat wave.

Thursday’s high temperature in Robeson County was forecast by the NWS at 92 degrees, with Friday warmer at 97 degrees.

While this warning addresses the heat through Friday, the heat and humidity are expected to continue for the next several days, with forecast highs at or near 100 degrees from Saturday through next Thursday.