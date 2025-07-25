NWS issues Extreme Heat Warning for Robeson

LUMBERTON — The hottest days of summer are here.

Triple-digit temperatures are expected in Robeson County over an extended period of few days beginning on Saturday. It is expected to be the first time this year that the area has had three consecutive days of 100 degrees or more, National Weather Service meteorologist Tim Armstrong told The Robesonian Friday.

After Robeson County and surrounding counties were under a Heat Advisory Thursday and Friday, the NWS went a step further and issued an Extreme Heat Warning for Robeson County from 11 a.m. Saturday through 8 p.m. Sunday. The warning covers much of the eastern half of North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. If the forecast holds, the warning could potentially be extended to Monday and beyond.

As of Friday afternoon, the NWS forecasts a 101-degree high temperature for Lumberton on Saturday, followed by a 102-degree high on Sunday and a 101-degree high on Monday.

Heat index values up to 111 degrees are expected, the Extreme Heat Warning message stated.

This comes as part of a heat wave affecting much of the East Coast, Armstrong said, as a ridge of high pressure sits in the region.

“We have sinking air that keeps showers and thunderstorms isolated to even nonexistent at all,” Armstrong said. “So everyone’s just baking under sunshine, and with that sinking air there’s nowhere to get the air mixed up to bring in any cooler air from anywhere else, so we’re all suffering under that ridge with the hot sun this time of year.”

If Lumberton has three consecutive 100-degree days, as is forecast, it would be the first time that has happened since July 14-16, 2024, Armstrong said. This time, however, the heat will continue to be nearly as punishing over the following three days as well, with forecast highs of 98, 98 and 97 degrees on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday and continuous high humidity.

“You’re going to have highs just under 100 (Tuesday through Thursday) but with stifling humidity that’s going to make it feel like it’s 105 to 110 degrees out there,” Armstrong said. “So an extended period of uncomfortable to even dangerous weather is expected.”

Overnight lows will provide some relief, though they will even remain warm, forecast to be 78 degrees on Saturday morning, 80 on Sunday and Monday and in the high-70s through the rest of the week.

Relief is expected to come on Friday, when a cold front is forecast to come through the region; that day’s forecast high is 91 degrees, with a 60% chance of rain.

With the excessive heat that is forecast, heat-related illnesses can “increase significantly,” the NWS said in its warning post.

“Limit your time outdoors, especially in direct sunlight,” Armstrong said. “Obviously that’s when it’s most dangerous is when you’re in the sun. The worst part of the day is between 11 a.m. and about 5 p.m.; that’s when the temperature is going to be the hottest and also the sun intensity is going to be the highest in the sky. Obviously drink lots of water, lots of non-alcoholic beverages to stay hydrated, and check in on the elderly, anyone that maybe has limited ability to deal with the heat, make sure your neighbors and family and so forth are taken care of.”

The NWS says not to leave young children or pets in unattended vehicles, as “car interiors will reach lethal temperatures in a matter of minutes.”

The NWS also suggests taking extra precautions such as wearing lightweight and loose-fitting clothing, trying to limit strenuous activities to the early morning or evening and taking action if signs of heat exhaustion or heat stroke become evident.

Armstrong noted that the longest stretch of 100-degree days in Lumberton’s history came 111 years go this week, with seven consecutive days from July 23-29, 1914.

“We’re probably not exceeding that in this case here, but certainly a pretty good period of hot weather coming,” he said.

Editor Chris Stiles can be reached at 910-416-5847 or by email at [email protected].