Workshop helps launch drone business

LUMBERTON — Robeson Community College is offering a chance to learn how to make money by flying drones.

A free workshop titled How to Start a Drone Business has been scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday at the college’s Workforce Development Center. Participants will learn how to obtain a Federal Aviation Administration Part 107 remote pilot unmanned aircraft system certificate to fly drones commercially as a profession.

The college is located at 5160 Fayetteville Road in Lumberton.

Call 910-272-3631 to register.