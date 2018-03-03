Pembroke chamber honors Cyna’s

PEMBROKE — The Pembroke Area Chamber of Commerce on Friday held its Annual Awards Banquet, and Cyna’s Jewelers was recognized as the Business of the Year.

Other award winners were: Beautification Award, Pineview Enterprise; Advocate of the Year, Krystal Harris; and Harry West Award, Jessica Bullard.

The theme of the event, which was held at the UNCP Annex and emceed by Mary Beth Locklear of the UNCP office of Regional Initiative, was Tour Around the Word. Sen. Danny Britt was the featured speaker.

The chamber’s new board of directors was also sworn in.