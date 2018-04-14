Canning classes to be offered

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, Robeson County Center is offering a series of food preservation classes titled 2018 Canning College.

In the Food Preservation 101 classes, participants can learn the basics of home food preservation methods. Through a series of two classes, they can learn the ins and outs of jams and jellies, pickling, water bath canning, pressure canning, freezing, and dehydrating. These introductory classes teach the techniques behind the different preservation processes and are required before taking the hands-on class.

The course 101A-Intro to Water Bath and Pressure Canning will take place 5 to 7:30 p.m. April 26, and 101B-Intro to Jams and Jellies, Pickling, Freezing, and Dehydrating will take place 5 to 7:30 p.m. May 3.

The registration fee is $20 and covers both classes and covers the cost of food preservation handouts and a Ball Blue Book Guide to Preserving.

The registration form and fee must be mailed to Cooperative Extension, P.O. Box 2280, Lumberton, N.C., 28359 or delivered to the Extension Center by April 23.

In the hands-on classes participants can overcome the fear of home canning. There is no registration fee, but interested people need to call at least three days before the class to secure a spot and allow time to purchase necessary supplies.

The Jams and Jellies class will take place 5 to 8:30 p.m. May 31. The deadline to register is May 28.

The Pickling class is 5 to 8:30 p.m. June 21. The deadline to register is June 18.

The Pressure Canning class is 5-8:30 p.m. July 26. The deadline to register is July 23.

All classes will be held at the O. P. Owens Agriculture Center, located at 455 Caton Road in Lumberton. The minimum number of participants needed to hold each class is five, with a maximum of 20. If fewer than five people register for a class the class will be cancelled.

For more information, contact Janice Fields, Extension Family and Consumer Sciences agent, at 910-671-3276 or janice_fields@ncsu.edu.