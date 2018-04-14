Two join Extension to better serve you

North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center, has added new members to its staff.

Joanna Rogers, 4-H Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program assistant, and Ashley McRae, Adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program assistant, have joined the Cooperative Extension family.

Rogers has training in nutrition and catering to specific diets that fit the individual’s dietary needs. She is excited to take on the Youth EFNEP Assistant role and looks forward to helping people ages 5 to 18 in Robeson County make positive, healthy changes. Being from a low-income area, many families cannot afford to eat healthy. Rogers’ goal is to provide youth with a new outlook on how to eat healthy and become more active.

Her services include a series of lessons that help teach healthy eating habits, eating healthy on a budget, and promote fun ways to be active. At the end of each lesson, students will be able to enjoy a nutritious snack that compliments that day’s the lesson and will be given materials to share with their families.

McRae is a native of Robeson County and a graduate of The University of North Carolina at Pembroke, where she received a bachelor’s degree in social work. Before working with Cooperative Extension, McRae was an adult education instructor. McRae finds it gratifying to help people learn and to help people master new skills.

Through the program, Ashley hopes to educate and assist as many families as possible in the areas of nutrition, managing food resources, and food safety. Through a series of nutrition classes, families learn to be more knowledgeable on conserving food dollars, new ideas for increasing physical activity, and food safety practices.

Participants in the classes will have the opportunity to watch and participate in food demonstrations, learn recipes, practice food handling skills, and learn how to improve their dietary intake. Participants will complete a minimum of nine classes, with each class lasting an hour. McRae’s target audience is limited-resource families with young children who are eligible for public assistance.

The adult program serves individuals and families who are expecting a child and individuals who provide noncustodial parental care, as long as these individuals meet the income guidelines. They must also be responsible for planning, shopping, and preparing food for the children in their care.

For more information, contact Rogers or McRae at 671-3276, by email at jnroger2@ncsu.edu for Joanna or admcrae@ncsu.edu for Ashley, or visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu/.

By Joanna Rogers and Ashley McRae

Joanna Rogers is the 4-H Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program assistant, and Ashley McRae is the Adult Expanded Food and Nutrition Education Program assistant at North Carolina Cooperative Extension, Robeson County Center.

