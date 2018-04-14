SeHealth to host financial seminar

LUMBERTON — The Southeastern Health Foundation will host a financial planning seminar on May 14.

The seminar, titled “Seven charitable strategies to decrease your taxes and increase your income,” will be noon at First Presbyterian Church, located at 1002 N. Chestnut St. in Lumberton. It will be presented by James Connell, of Connell and Associates. Connell has 35 years of experience in charitable estate and gift planning.

Registration for the seminar is required by calling 910-671-5583 or via email at foundation@southeasternhealth.org by May 10.