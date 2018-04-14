RE/MAX staff grows

LUMBERTON — One person has joined the team at RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange, and one employee has reached a company milestone.

Garry Evans is the newest employee at RE/MAX, located at 600 Farringdom St. in Lumberton. The lifelong resident of Robeson County is marred to Vickie Britt Evans, and they are active members of Hyde Park Baptist Church in Lumberton.

Deborah Parker recently qualified for the RE/MAX 100% Club. This is awarded to real estate agents within the RE/MAX network who achieve a high level of sales volume within a given year.

Parker also was named top producer at RE/MAX Real Estate Exchange for the year 2017.

