Trucker honored for safety

DARLINGTON, S.C. — A Fairmont man recently was recognized for being safe, for two decades.

Averitt Express honored Jerry Butler for 20 years of safety. Butler drives a tractor-trailer rig and is what the company calls a shuttle driver. He transports freight between Averitt’s service centers.

Butler has been with Averitt since July 1996.

Averitt’s Darlington facility is located at 2305 Mechanicsville Road in Florence, S.C.

