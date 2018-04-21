Local youth earns 4-H conference trip

Shown are North Carolina Delegates at the National 4-H Center in Chevy Chase, Md. The youth were among 200 4-H programs represented across the country. Shown are North Carolina Delegates at the National 4-H Center in Chevy Chase, Md. The youth were among 200 4-H programs represented across the country.

LUMBERTON — A delegation of North Carolina 4-H youth representing six counties, including Robeson County, attended National 4-H Conference in Chevy Chase, Md.

The North Carolina delegation returned home from a week in which more than 200 youths and adults representing 4-H programs across the country gathered to exchange ideas, gain knowledge to share back at home, and develop recommendations to help guide the future of 4-H programs nationally and in their communities.

Alex Evans represented Robeson County at the April 7 to 12 conference. Through various conference sessions and facilitated discussions, delegates learned and shared information on current trends and issues relevant to 4-H and youth, building effective partnerships, creating innovative 4-H programs, expanding the use of technology, working with diverse groups, and impacting community needs. During round-table discussions, delegates made determinations as to how 4-H programs can further engage in citizenship efforts and develop young people to meet the challenges of the future. Delegates also had the opportunity to meet with their legislators on Capitol Hill Day to represent youth from their state and discuss state 4-H programs with congressional members and their staff.

Evans was selected for this opportunity after competing in 4-H application, resume, interview, and essay last July at North Carolina 4-H Congress. This is a state competition, and more than 50 youth from around the state took part. Evans was one of six selected for this trip. She had to demonstrate learning through 4-H, commitment to her community, an understanding of current events and display her exceptional communication skills to be chosen to attend.

The 4-H Program is North Carolina’s largest youth development organization, equipping more than 263,000 young people each year with the skills to succeed and improve the world around them. The 4-H programs and camps encourage young people to “learn by doing,” helping them to develop into active, contributing citizens.

Shown are North Carolina Delegates at the National 4-H Center in Chevy Chase, Md. The youth were among 200 4-H programs represented across the country. https://www.robesonian.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/web1_Nat4HConfDelegates2018201842094517616.jpg Shown are North Carolina Delegates at the National 4-H Center in Chevy Chase, Md. The youth were among 200 4-H programs represented across the country.