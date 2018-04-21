Food safety certification being offered

LUMBERTON — The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Service, Robeson County Center will be offering food safety certification training throughout the month of May and April 30 is the last day to register.

Classes entitled ServSafe Manager’s Food Safety Certification Training will be held May 9, 15, and 16, from 8:45 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the O. P. Owens Agriculture Center, 455 Caton Road, Lumberton. The training will also be offered in Spanish May 14 to 16 and May 21 to 23.

A variety of teaching methods, including group discussions, demonstrations, games, and visualization tips, will be utilized to help participants prepare for the exam. A review session will be offered May 22 from 8:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. The two-hour exam will be given May 23, 8:45 a.m. with an optional review two hours prior.

The registration fee of $125, check or money order only, made payable to Robeson County Cooperative Extension. Money must be mailed to Denese Prevatte, Cooperative Extension, P. O. Box 2280, Lumberton, N.C., 28359 or delivered to the Extension Center. The fee covers all materials needed to prepare for the exam, the seventh edition ServSafe Manager textbook, exam answer sheet, handouts and light refreshments.

A fillable enrollment form along with other information can be found at https://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu and clicking on “Food Safety and Processing” under Agriculture and Food. The enrollment form can be downloaded from the Cooperative Extension website or received by email or mail and must be returned with the registration fee by April 30.

There are no refunds, but substitutions may be made by the registrant in advance of the first day of class. Registering with enough time to allow for at least 10 days to study before the class begins is suggested.

If anyone has participated in this training offered by Cooperative Extension in the past and needs to retest, they can do so on May 23. The retesting fee is $50 and would need to be paid by April 30.

After the May training, the next food safety certification training will be offered November.

For more information on this training or the training in Spanish, contact Janice Fields at 910-671-3276 or by email at janice_fields@ncsu.edu. For accommodations for persons with disabilities, contact Cooperative Extension at 910-671-3276 no later than April 30. For exam accommodations, ServSafe requires a written request and proper documentation by the examinee prior to the exam with sufficient time to receive approval or denial.

To learn more about Extension, visit our website at http://robeson.ces.ncsu.edu.