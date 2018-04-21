Coldwell honors 2 for sales

Carroll Carroll

LUMBERTON — Two employees of Coldwell Banker Premier Team Realty have joined the company’s elite ranks.

Janell Carroll was invited recently to join the company’s International Sterling Society. To win this award, a sales agent must produce a minimum of $120,000 in closed adjusted gross commission income or sell at least 18 total units.

David Zeitz was invited recently to join the company’s International Diamond Society. To win this award, a sales agent must produce a minimum of $155,000 in closed adjusted gross commission income or sell at least 25 total units.

Both awards are given to the top 11 percent of all sales associates/representatives worldwide in the Coldwell Banker System.

Coldwell Banker Premier Team Realty is located at 401 E. 11th St. in Lumberton.

