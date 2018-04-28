Fair Bluff Auto goes independent

Owner and Manager Jeff Prince has become an independent dealer with his business, Fair Bluff Auto Inc. The dealership is located at 658 Main St. in Fair Bluff. -

FAIR BLUFF — Owner and manager Jeff Prince has dropped his Ford franchise and become an independent dealer with his business, Fair Bluff Auto Inc.

The business will offer used and program vehicles of all makes and models. The sales office will be located at the original location but not in the building itself. It will be on the lot on the east side of the property.

“I’m very sorry we weren’t able to get the complete Ford business going again. This means we won’t have the service and parts departments available at our location, but we can refer to local service facilities,” Price said. “Our previous parts and service employees are working locally. We will stock a few select vehicles on the lot but with the availability to locate desired vehicles through our vast dealer network.”

The dealership, which was swamped by Hurricane Matthew, is located at 658 Main St. in Fair Bluff.

For information or to make an appointment, call 910-207-2370 or 910-734-2044.

