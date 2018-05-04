Three join Heritage Reality

Collins - Revels - Bowen -

LUMBERTON — Heritage Realty recently added three new realtors to its staff, Bridgette Revels, Brandy Renee Collins and Michael Bowen.

Revels is a native of Robeson County and has extensive experience in retail sales, business development and retail management.

“I’ve been impressed with her diligence and passion to succeed. I feel confident she will be a great asset to the firm and will represent her clients ensuring their buying, selling, and or leasing experience is stress-free and successfully managed,” said Brion Oxendine, Broker and Heritage Realty owner.

When Collins isn’t working, she spends time with family and friends.

“Collins specializes in-working with buyers, sellers, investors and property management. She brings energy and sharp attention to detail to assist buyers to focus their search for their new home and to help sellers get the most value for their home,” Oxendine said. “She is passionate about serving people and ready to get to work for you.”

Bowen is a Bladen County native, who graduated from Chowan University. After living and working in Virginia Beach, Va., he moved to Lumberton, where he has been working as a graphic designer for the past eight years.

“Bowen has an impressive work ethic and in just a short time, has established a strong sales portfolio. He is sincere and committed to ensuring his clients are comfortable and confident in every detail of their purchasing experience. I’ve been extremely pleased with his dedication to customer service and professionalism,” Oxendine said.

